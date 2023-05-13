Tovino Thomas Starrer 2018 Grosses Rs 63 Crore At Box Office

Malayalam film 2018 Everyone Is A Hero is getting a good response at the box office and the movie has already crossed Rs 60 crore mark in its first week. A few days ago, producer and Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) president G Suresh Kumar claimed that many theatres in the state were struggling to survive as they are witnessing a low footfall and films were also not doing well. However, the Jude Anthany Joseph directorial has rekindled the hope of recovery from this slowdown in the Malayalam film industry.

Although the makers have not yet officially disclosed the box office collection for the Tovino Thomas starrer, reports suggest that the movie has grossed Rs 63 crore in seven days.

The Malayalam box office tracker Forum Keralam shared that on Thursday the film recorded the “best single day collection” at Rs 4.2 crore.

Yesterday Recorded the Best Single Day Gross For #2018Movie as the film minted ₹4.2 crores 👌Total 8 Days Gross - ₹29.35 crores Humongous Saturday Going On 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EIVxUEKCat — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) May 13, 2023

2018 Everyone Is A Hero has received positive reviews from the audiences and is said to be one of the most profitable films of this year. Reportedly, more shows were added on Friday after the movie’s initial success. It is also reported that the film is receiving a warm response in Tamil Nadu as well.

The survival drama story is set against the backdrop of Kerala suffering from floods in 2018. The film was coincidentally released parallel to Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story. 2018 is pitched as The Real Kerala Story, by the audience in Kerala. The solidarity shown by the people of Kerala for 2018- Everyone Is A Hero is visible in the collections that it is gaining at the ticket counter.

Along with Tovino Thomas, it also features Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali in key roles.