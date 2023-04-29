Tragic Life Of South Actress Nisha Noor: Forced Into Prostitution, Died Due To AIDS

Life in showbiz is different than it appears to the outsider world. There are many people who try their luck in the glamour world, some do get success after years of hard work while many others end up in utter failure. There have been several instances where actors and actresses were involved in some unfair means for survival due to lack of opportunities. The journey of actress Nisha Noor is a stark reminder of the dark underbelly of the filmdom.

Nisha Noor worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She was much talked about as a heroine in the 1980s because of her bold roles. She had a beautiful face, a successful career and a strong fanbase. The actress worked with renowned directors like Balachandran, Visu and Chandrashekar. On-screen, she romanced superstars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan as well. However, slowly things started changing, and she began to face a lot of hardships while trying to find work in the industry.

It was then rumoured that Nisha had left the industry as she was unable to find work and was allegedly forced into prostitution by a producer. However, there is proof to validate the rumours, as no one has worked with Nisha for a long time. Her financial condition went from bad to worse, and she went into oblivion. She was a single woman and had no support from her family or friends.

Nisha was eventually found again outside a dargah, sleeping on the streets and virtually reduced to a skeleton. When she was rescued by Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, a Tamil political NGO, people did not recognise her and alerted the police. The actress was later found to be suffering from AIDS without even being aware of it. It was later found out that the actress died in 2007 at a hospital.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here