Two Suriya Fans Electrocuted To Death While Installing Banner On Actor’s Birthday In Andhra Pradesh

In an unfortunate incident, two fans of actor Suriya met with a tragic fate while celebrating their beloved star’s birthday in Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred during the installation of a banner to celebrate the actor’s special day. The victims are identified as N Venkatesh and P Sai and were both undergraduate students at a private college in Narasaraopet town.

According to India Today report, police were quoted saying the flex was attached to an iron rod that accidentally made contact with an overhead electric wire, leading to the untimely deaths of both fans. The tragic incident occurred instantaneously, leaving no chance for intervention. The sister of Poluri Sai, Ananya, expressed her grief and held the college responsible for her brother’s death. The actor is yet to react to this tragic incident.

Talking about Suriya, the actor celebrated his birthday with his family. He will be seen next in director Siruthai Siva’s ‘Kanguva’. The first glimpse of the period drama was released recently and it instantly garnered attention and went viral on social media. The film stars Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Anandaraj.

The highly promising Kanguva glimpse video introduces Suriya as a mighty, ruthless warrior who is on a mission. The actor has left both his fans and Tamil cinema audiences astonished with his amazing transformation for the film. The period drama is helmed by Siva and is reportedly set in two different timelines. Kanguva is touted to be the most expensive project ever made in the National award-winning actor’s career and has been slated to get a pan-Indian release in six languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Fans are also excited for Suriya’s Vaadi Vaasal, which will mark his first collaboration with Vetri Maaran. He will also join hands with Sudha Kongara Prasad yet again for his next flick.