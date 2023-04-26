Veteran Actor Mamukkoya’s Health ‘Critical’, Continues To Be On Ventilator Support

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya was hospitalised after he collapsed during an event in Malappuram district, Kerala on Monday (April 24). He is currently admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. The doctors reported that he has been put on ventilator support, as there is no change in his health condition. On Tuesday, media reports stated that his condition is stable and is recovering. Today, the medical team revealed that his condition is critical.

Mamukkoya complained of uneasiness and collapsed while attending a football tournament in Malappuram’s Wandoor on Monday. He was offered first aid by the volunteers at the tournament; and later, was immediately rushed to the hospital. Then he was shifted to Kozhikode.

Mamukkoya is famous for his comic roles in Malayalam films. He is known for his Mappila dialect and style among the audience. He began his career by acting in theatres; and from there on, he worked in more than 450 Malayalam films. He is also the first winner of the State Award for Best Comedian in Malayalam Cinema. His portrayal of Gafoor in Sathyan Anthikkad’s Mohanlal and Sreenivasan-starrer Nadodikkattu were the stepping stones of recognition in Malayalam cinema. He also featured in films including Perumazhakkalam, Byari and Korappan.

In 2018, Mamukkoya landed himself in a controversial soup after he spoke against the growing intolerance in our society and hypocrisy within the Muslim Community, which he is also part of he said. He also stressed that in a country where communal and political forces have formed a nexus, the common man cannot enjoy freedom of expression.

He was last seen in blockbuster films including Kuruthi with Prithviraj Sukumarnan, Mohanlal-starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Tovino Thomas-starrer Minnal Murali. He is highly praised and appreciated for each and every performance.

