Watch: Actor Ankush Chaudhari Sells Maharashtra Shaheer Tickets Himself

Kedar Shinde’s much-anticipated film Maharashtra Shaheer was released on April 28 and has received favourable reviews from critics. The audience has also responded in a positive way by saying that the film also showed a lot about Marathi folk culture apart from Shahir Sable’s story on whom the film is based. To make things more interesting, Ankush Chaudhari, who has essayed the role of Shahir Sable in the film, was recently spotted selling tickets.

In a video shared on Instagram, Ankush can be seen in a casual outfit with a white tee which he layered with a jacket, sitting behind the ticket counter. He can be seen surrounded by the employees at the ticket counter who are helping him through the process while he interacts with the moviegoers who are waiting. Ankush is also seen concentrating while he goes through the process of booking the tickets, from calculating the money to handing over the ticket. The caption read, “Chitra cinema … Hind Mata.”

The director of Maharashtra Shaheer recently shared a picture of Shahir Sable’s second wife Radhabai Krishnarao Sable hugging him. She was present at one of the screenings of the film and was seen overwhelmed to watch her husband’s journey on the big screen.

Along with Ankush, Kedar Shinde’s daughter Sana Shinde, plays the lead role in the film as Bhanumati Sable. Bhanumati was the first wife of Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable who was popularly known as Shahir Sable. Along with them, Nirmiti Sawant and Shubhangi Sadavarte are in prominent roles.

Krishnarao Sable was a Marathi folk artist who was a skilled singer, dramatist, actor and producer/director of folk theatre (Loknatya). For his contributions to the arts, he received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian distinction in 1998. Shahir Sable passed away in 2015, living behind an unparalleled legacy.

