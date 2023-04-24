Watch: KGF Star Yash’s Dance At Hardik-Natasa’s Wedding Takes Internet By Storm

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovick renewed their marriage vows on February 14 this year. Earlier, the couple got hitched in a close-knit ceremony during the Covid-19 pandemic on May 31, 2020. After almost a year, the duo once again walked down the aisle, this time following both Hindu and Christian customs. Notable members from the cricket fraternity attended the dreamy wedding. KGF star Yash, who is known to share a good equation with Hardik, also attended the marriage ceremony, delving into the festive fever. Recently, a video of Yash dancing his heart out at the event grabbed the eyeballs of netizens.

The fun-filled video that was tweeted on April 22 has been gaining traction on the micro-blogging platform. “Yash Dance at Hardik Pandya Wedding Party,” read the tweet. The visual footage captured Hardik and his cricketer brother Krunal Panday in the same frame, with Yash, taking the centre stage in between them.

Decked up in a traditional black sherwani, Yash sported his signature half-ponytail and full-grown beard. He clubbed his outfit with a pair of jet-black glasses. Hardik too was dressed in an ethnic dark green kurta that he teamed up with a stylish gold chain and uber-cool glasses. Krunal’s attire comprised a greyish-tinted kurta, having distinguished white-boho prints.

The trio seemed to be having the time of their lives, matching steps together in sync. Sporting beaming smiles on their faces, Yash, Hardik, and Krunal swayed from side to side, setting the stage on fire, and depicting the perfect mood for a wedding with their super-energetic dance moves.

Not long ago, fans were taken by surprise after Hardik and Natasa shared a new teaser video of their wedding on their social media handles. Among other things, Yash’s entry into the wedding venue as he shook a leg with Hardik took the Internet by storm. The lovely teaser showed the power couple in moments of sheer love as they danced together, seemingly having a blast in the beautiful city of Udaipur.

Yash’s next film outing is tentatively titled Yash 19. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Yash 19 might be helmed by National Award-winning director Geethu Menon. The film is billed to be an action thriller and is expected to go on floors this year in June.

Hardik Pandya, who is the captain of IPL team Gujarat Titans, after his roaring win against Lucknow Super Giants on April 22, will now come in a face-off with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians on April 25.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here