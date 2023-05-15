'Whatever I Am Is Because Of My Mother': Utkarsh Shinde's Heartwarming Mother’s Day Post

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 contestant Utkarsh Shinde often makes the audiences spellbound be it with his mellifluous voice or strong social media presence. Recently, the singer dropped a video on his social media which has left the internet buzzing. In the video, Utkarsh Shinde’s mother is seen performing the aarti of Utkarsh Shinde and his brother Adarsh Shinde praying for their remarkable performance.

While sharing the post, the singer wrote, “It is said that mother’s love knows no boundaries. In the video, my mother Vijaya Anand Shinde is seen performing puja to bless his sons Utkarsh Shine and Adarsh Shinde. She is the daughter-in-law of Swar Emperor Pralhad Shinde, the wife of great singer Anand Shinde, and now our mother. She saw three generations of stardom but she appreciated her children more. Despite being such a renowned personality, she is simply charming”.

He further added, “Today whatever I am is because of my mother” Love You, Mummy”.

Check out the post here

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CsNohSMAgdK/?utm_source= ig_web_copy_link

On the professional front, Utkarsh Shinde rose to fame with his exceptional performance on the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3. Be it with acting, singing, or dancing skills, the singer often manages to make the audience stunned. In the show, he was regarded as the mastermind of the play.

So far, he has starred in several music videos. Now, the singer is all set to star in the upcoming Marathi film Vedaat Maratha Veer Daudale Saat. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Pravin Tarde, and Satya Manjrekar in the leading roles. Some other actors including Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Jay Dudhane, will be seen in supporting roles.

top videos

Penned by Parag Kulkarni, the film revolves around seven valiant warriors who aim to bring Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of Swarajya to reality. Set in 1674, months before the coronation of the Maratha emperor, the film is said to be Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s Marathi debut.

Vedaat Maratha Veer Daudale Saat, backed by Vaseem Qureshi, is scheduled for theatrical release on Diwali 023. The film is slated to be released in four regional languages including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.