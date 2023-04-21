When Anushka Shetty Responded To Rumours Of Her ‘Secret Marriages’

Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular and loved actresses in the South film industry. She is known for picking up roles that truly justify her acting talent. There have been several rumours about her relationship status in the past. Anushka Shetty in an earlier interview reacted to these rumours. Anushka, who is a popular star in the Telugu film industry, had to face the rumours to the extent of stating that she was secretly married. She has been linked to her co-stars as well as her directors. It was rumoured that she had secretly married Judgementall Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi. She has always been a part of such rumours, but she has always made it clear that these rumours have never affected her.

In an interview, Anushka was asked about how the rumours affected her. She explained that she had always been sensitive to the rumours but had never allowed them to get into her head. In the beginning, when she would call her parents, they would actually listen to her. She follows the guidance her parents gave her. Anushka has been instructed to never harm anyone and to always maintain a pure conscience.

Anushka Shetty also revealed that the media had spread a rumour that she had been secretly married five times. She said she finds such news funny. Talking about marriage, the South star shared that since childhood, she has dreamed about marriage and having a happily ever after.

There were rumours of Anushka Shetty getting secretly engaged to her Baahubali co-star Prabhas too. There were speculations that the duo had created a buzz with their sizzling on-screen chemistry in Baahubali and that they were in a relationship. Both actors put to rest all the rumours. Anushka Shetty said, “Prabhas and I are not getting married. Please do not expect Baahubali and Devasena-like chemistry in real life. It is only for the screen.”

Anushka Shetty will be making a comeback to films after a long gap of four years. Her next film is titled Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty. The makers unveiled the poster a few days ago, and the film is helmed by P Mahesh Babu and stars Naveen Polishetty as the male lead.

