When Hema Malini Got A Role In NT Rama Rao's Pandava Vanavasam

Hema Malini is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in the Hindi film industry. She is known as the “dream girl" in Bollywood and has always been known for her romantic and comedy roles. The actress has worked in some of the most iconic films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Kranti, Naseeb, Dream Girl, Baghban and many others. However, she made her debut as a dancer in the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam.

According to reports, Hema Malini was just 17 years old when she also got an opportunity to work with NT Rama Rao in the 1965 film Pandava Vanavasam in which she played the role of a dancer in the film. It also starred Savitri as the female protagonist.

After working in the South industry in the initial years, Hema Malini got the opportunity to work in Bollywood with the 1968 film Sapno Ka Saudagar. The film had legendary actor Raj Kapoor in the lead role and it was directed by Mahesh Kaul. However, it wasn’t received well by the audience and was declared a flop at the box office.

After that, the actress worked in various films like Waris, Sharafat, Johny Mera Naam, Lal Patthar, Andaz, etc. But it was the 1972 film Seeta Aur Geeta with superstar Dharmendra that gave Hema Malini the long-due recognition in the industry. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for playing the double role in the film.

top videos

After the success of the film, both Dharmendra and Hema Malini starred in many films together like Sholay, Naseeb and The Burning Train, to name a few. It was reported that the two fell fallen in love with each other during these films. However, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children with her. The couple finally tied the knot in 1980. Later, the couple gave birth to two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

The Sholay actress was last seen in the 2020 film Shimla Mirch. It was directed by Ramesh Sippy and starred Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh as well.