When Sai Pallavi Revealed Why She Has A ‘No Short Dress’ Policy

Sai Pallavi is one of the most talented actresses in the South film industry. She knows how to pull the audience to theatres with her on-screen persona, dancing skills and impeccable acting mettle. Over the years, Sai has carved her niche in the entertainment industry. She has been fearless and confident be it about her fashion choices or swearing to not wear short dresses on screen or off screen. But it didn’t come from any orthodox thinking but due to the following reason.

Last year in an interview with a local media house, Sai revealed she comes from a family where her father was a government employee and she and her sister both play shuttle while they are at home and do wear shorts to be comfortable at that time. The Fida actress shared that while entering the entertainment industry she decided to not wear short dresses in the film. Sai learned the Tango while she was studying in Georgia. For her performance in that style, she had to wear a slit dress as part of the costume and also convinced her parents to allow her to wear it and who were okay with it.

“After that, I got the opportunity to act in Premam a few years back. Everyone applauded but at the same time the tango dance video I did in Georgia went viral on social media platforms,” she recalled. The actress also expressed that she was hurt by the amount of backlash she received from social media users for wearing the dress for her performance and from that moment she started saying no to short dresses.

Last year, Sai was asked whether she would do any item numbers like Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise shortly. She responded with a straight no to the question. Pallavi said that she is not comfortable doing special numbers due to short clothes. The actress, who has always kept a distance from glamorous roles, expressed her views and said that she will not do these songs even if a large sum of money will be offered to her.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Telugu film Virata Parvam and Tamil film Gargi, both of which got critical acclaim. The actress has been on a short break from films. She will be sharing screen space with Sivakarthikeyan for her next film which is yet to be titled and is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production Raj Kamal Films.

