When Yash Asked Raveena Tandon If She Would Be A Part Of KGF3

The Indian entertainment industry made history a year ago. It was the debut of the Yash-starrer movie KGF 2 and served as an example of the success that transcended boundaries. No other blockbuster has yet experienced the success, excitement, and rage that KGF 2 has. A few days ago, the film marked the completion of first year since its release. The Prashanth Neel directorial has transcended all measures of success — from dominating the box office to becoming a trendsetter in public.

According to sources, on this occasion, Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit called Raveena Tandon and told her that her role was amazing and Yash also wished her for the film’s success. He also asked Raveena if she would be part of KGF 3 as well. Raveena replied, “I will do it if you don’t kill me in the film.”

The production company, Hombale Films, tweeted an intriguing poster of KGF 2 and wrote a caption summarising the success of the movie to commemorate the film’s one-year completion journey. The tweet read, “He came, he saw, he conquered. One year ago today, KGF Chapter 2 took us on an unforgettable journey filled with breathtaking action, intense emotions and larger-than-life characters. The film’s release was nothing short of a festival, with fans celebrating in theatres worldwide. We’re humbled by the incredible response to the film and grateful to everyone who made it such a success. Here’s to the power of storytelling and the magic of cinema!”

The popularity of Hombale films has increased dramatically in recent years. After leaving the country in awe with the giant masala entertainer KGF series, they introduced a narrative from the heartlands of India with the release of Kantara, which became the year’s biggest hit.

In addition to developing the KGF brand, Hombale Films is focusing on pan-Indian films like Salaar.

