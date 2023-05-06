Who Is Adah Sharma, The Female Lead Of Controversial Film The Kerala Story?

The Kerala Story has been hogging the limelight ever since its trailer was released. The highly controversial film claims that thousands of women in Kerala are being converted to Islam and being brainwashed into joining ISIS in Syria. Many political parties have challenged this claim and alleged that the movie is just propagating the agenda of the Sangh Parivar. In the midst of all the controversy surrounding the film, lead actress Adah Sharma has been grabbing a lot of attention. Adah has already starred in multiple projects both in Hindi and down South. Let us get to know her better.

Adah is probably best known for her performance of a possessed woman in Vikram Bhatt’s horror film 1920. Despite being her debut, Adah impressed everyone with such a strong performance, instilling fear in the minds of the audience. She was just 17 when she was cast in the role. Adah was born in Mumbai to a Tamil father and a Malayali mother. Her father served as Captain in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Aspiring to be an actress since her childhood, she wanted to drop out of school and try her luck in films but completed her schooling at the behest of her parents. She dropped out of academics after completing her 12th.

She began dancing when she was three years old and earned her graduation in Kathak from Mumbai’s Natraj Gopi Krishna Kathak Dance Academy. She is also a trained gymnast.

After 1920, she teamed up with co-star Rajneesh Duggal and director Vikram Bhatt yet again in another horror film Phhir. Both this movie and her next, Hum hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, failed at the box office. She then made her Telugu debut in Puri Jagannath’s film Heart Attack, which did moderately well. She also appeared in Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Upendra and Allu Arjun’s action drama S/O Satyamurthy. Adah then appeared in Telugu films such as Charlie Chaplin 2 and Kshanam.

She got to show off her gymnastic skills in action scenes in the films Commando 2 and Commando 3 opposite Vidyut Jamwal. Her most recent The Kerala Story was released on May 5.

