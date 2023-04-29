Who Is Marathi Actress Rasika Vengurlekar's Husband Aniruddha Shinde?

Actress Rasika Vengurlekar of Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra fame is a household name in Maharashtra. She won the hearts of the audience with her acting prowess in her role as Pragalbha from the Zee Marathi serial Dil Dosti Duniyadari. She is also recognised for essaying Renuka Bhilare on a Marathi youth show titled Freshers. In fact, in 2017, the actress got engaged to the Freshers director Aniruddha Shinde in a private ceremony. But, who is Aniruddha Shinde?

Shinde is from the field of showbiz and is a famous director. He has worked as a director for Ka Re Durava on Zee Marathi. He also directed the serial Freshers which was about seven young students who have just begun college and belong from various family backgrounds with their own aspirations. The serial starred Shubhankar Tawde, Mitali Mayekar, Amruta Deshmukh and Rasika Vengurlekar.

Reportedly, Rasika and Shinde fell in love when in college and were in a relationship for 10 years before finally tying the knot. For their engagement ceremony, the entire Freshers star cast was a part of the event.

Shinde also directed another Marathi serial titled Tumchi Mulgi Kay Karte. The story was about a beautiful bond between a mother and daughter. A mother gets called to the police station after her daughter goes missing. She goes to extra lengths to make sure to get her daughter home safely. The serial starred Madhura Velankar, Madhura Velankar, Sharvari Lohokare, Satish Phulekar, Jui Bhagwat and Harish Dudhade in lead roles.

On the other hand, Rasika Vengurlekar has worked on other projects like Within Myself, a short thriller directed by Mayuresh Vengurlekar. It also stars Ninad Limaye. She gained massive recognition for her role in Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra which also featured Prajakta Mali, Sai Tamhankar and Prasad Oak.

