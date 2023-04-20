Why Prajakta Mali’s Latest Photoshoot Is Reminding Fans Of Sai Tamhankar's Pictures

Prajakta Mali is one of the leading actresses in Marathi cinema today. Her impeccable acting skills and powerful performances have gained her quite a fan following and also won the hearts of the audience. Recently, the actress shared a few snaps from her photoshoots and the results are everything stylish. However, some fans found a resemblance of her pose with that of another leading actress Sai Tamhankar.

Prajakta Mali wore a one-shoulder purple top with gathered pleats on the torso and tying detail. She paired the top with navy blue plants. She accessorised herself with diamond studded earrings and even a ring on her index finger. She also chose chunky black footwear with transparent heels to elevate her look. Prajakta Mali opted for subtle makeup with flawless skin, purple and pink eyeshadow, mauve-coloured lipstick and a hint of highlighter. She wrapped her look in straight and open hair.

Posting these photos on Instagram, she wrote, “I have no capacity of hate in me; Its either all love or I don’t care.- Leo” After seeing the clicks, many fans called her “beautiful” and heaped praises. However, a few people from the comment section were reminded of Sai Tamhankar’s photoshoot after seeing Prajakta Mali’s pose.

Complimenting her a user wrote, “Beautiful sister”, while another wrote, “Very classic look.” One also wrote, “You look extremely good, Prajakta.” The other users joked about how she too has posed like the India Lockdown actress. One wrote, “Praju, you are getting influenced by Sai Tamhankar and posing like her.” While one more user wrote, “Praju’s style is the most different.”

Take a look at her post here-

On the professional front, Prajakta Mali made her debut as an actress in 2011. She has appeared in projects like Kho-Kho (2013), RaanBaazaar (2022), Pawankhind (2022) and Chandramukhi (2022). She will be next seen in Respect as Eraa. She also has Teen Adkun Sitaram in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Sai Tamhankar made her debut with Bollywood in Subhash Ghai’s crime thriller Black and White. She got her break in Marathi showbiz with the serial Ya Gojirvanya Gharat and also worked with Aamir Khan in Ghajini. She has since acted in other Marathi serials like Agni Shikha, Sathi Re, and Kasturi. She has also appeared in movies like Mimi and Hunterrr.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here