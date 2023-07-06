Remo D'Souza Brings India's First Hip Hop Dance Reality Show Hip Hop India; Details Inside

Amazon miniTV is on the hunt to find India’s next big hip-hop dance sensation with their latest show - Hip Hop India. With the unveil of the logo of the show, the service has forayed in the reality segment as they join hands with none other than one of India’s finest dancer and ace choreographer, Remo D’souza. Announcing his association with Hip Hop India, Remo D’souza shared the official poster on his social media, driving excitement across the dance community. Hip-Hop India aims to provide budding hip-hop dancers with the biggest, boldest and wildest launchpad that takes them from the ‘gully’ and catapults them into glory.

Hip Hop India is a dance show with an exciting new format which will leave the viewers entertained and wanting for more. Dancers who believe they have what it takes to become the greatest of hip-hop dancers will battle it out in this unique high-stakes competition. The show will have a new celebrity dance judge every week who will amp up the dance expertise along with Remo. In addition to this, a soon to be revealed secret judge will determine who gets crowned as India’s next big hip hop sensation.

Commenting on the same, Remo D’Souza said, “I feel that dance transcends beyond words and emotions and it has helped me achieve everything that I have today. Hip Hop style particularly makes me feel alive in each moment of life. It has been a great journey so far, and I’m incredibly happy to take the next step with Amazon miniTV’s Hip Hop India. This marks my first collaboration with the streaming service and I’m excited to witness some of the most mindblowing Hip Hop performances. Come on India, let’s Hip Hop!”

It’s time for hip-hoppers to showcase their craft and endure the toughest stage and vie for top honours in Hip-Hop India. The show will stream soon, exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.