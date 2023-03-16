Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kapil Sharma 1st Time Reacts to Sunil Grover Fallout; Ranbir Calls Alia Bhatt 'Overstressed' Parent

Read more

it, a human being adapts, and a human being’s immunity also gets better as they grow older. So I don’t think we should be overprotective,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma has also shared that Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek and Ali Asgar left his show for different reasons. He admitted that while he had a fallout with Sunil, he is on good terms with the others. “I’ve never felt insecurity. In fact, I’ve brought people on that I admired… I used to be short-tempered, I’ll admit. It was in my blood; I was an extremist. I would love passionately, and when I was angry, I would really lose composure. But I have improved,” Kapil said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Kiara Advani is also ruling hearts and headlines. She was papped as she arrived for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway screening on Wednesday night. In a video that surfaced on social media, Kiara was seen arriving for the screening in her car. Even though the actress did not get down from her car, she waved at paps and flaunted her million-dollar smile.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was also snapped recently as she attended Alanna Panday’s sangeet ceremony. She sported a saree and looked gorgeous as ever.

The review of Shazam! Fury of the Gods is also out. News18 Showsha’s review reads, “The star of Shazam 2 is its writing. Director David F. Sandberg successfully brings to screen Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan’s smart screenplay and dialogue writing. Every scene has something interesting and funny to offer but the makers ensure that they don’t go overboard with it. Scenes involving jokes about superheroes from other universes and digs at the villains of the film fall perfectly in place.”

