Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kapil Sharma 1st Time Reacts to Sunil Grover Fallout; Ranbir Calls Alia Bhatt 'Overstressed' Parent

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 09:18 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor has said that while Alia Bhatt is an ‘overstressed’ parent, he is a ‘chill dad’. On the other hand, Kapil Sharma has finally revealed what happened between him and Sunil Grover.
In his recent conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on What Women Want, Ranbir Kapoor shared how Alia is an ‘overstressed’ parent. “She is very stressful. So I will have to be that little bit of a calming factor. And I feel sometimes you’re a little overprotective about children ki ‘don’t do this or that, don’t meet people’. But I feel the more you are easy with Read More
Rashmika Mandanna has sent a sweet birthday message to rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda, who turned 31 on March 15. The Pushpa actress shares a close bond with Vijay and his family. Read more here.
Actress Madhurima Tuli was also snapped at the Mumbai airport earlier today. She was leaving for Dubai to receive Dada Saheb Phalke Award.
In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Kapil Sharma has revealed that he was offered 9 films after Zwigato that required him to play ‘serious’ roles. Read more here.
The review of Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and starrer ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is also out. Read News18 Showsha’s review of the film here.
Kiara Advani papped as she arrived for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway screening on Wednesday night. In a video that surfaced on social media, Kiara was seen waving at paps and flaunting her million-dollar smile. Read more here.
Guru Randhawa recently met Abdu Rozik. The Punjabi singer took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture with the Bigg Boss 16 fame. Check out here:
Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma has also shared that Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek and Ali Asgar left his show for different reasons. He admitted that while he had a fallout with Sunil, he is on good terms with the others. “I’ve never felt insecurity. In fact, I’ve brought people on that I admired… I used to be short-tempered, I’ll admit. It was in my blood; I was an extremist. I would love passionately, and when I was angry, I would really lose composure. But I have improved,” Kapil said as quoted by Pinkvilla.
Kiara Advani is also ruling hearts and headlines. She was papped as she arrived for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway screening on Wednesday night. In a video that surfaced on social media, Kiara was seen arriving for the screening in her car. Even though the actress did not get down from her car, she waved at paps and flaunted her million-dollar smile.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was also snapped recently as she attended Alanna Panday’s sangeet ceremony. She sported a saree and looked gorgeous as ever.
The review of Shazam! Fury of the Gods is also out. News18 Showsha’s review reads, “The star of Shazam 2 is its writing. Director David F. Sandberg successfully brings to screen Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan’s smart screenplay and dialogue writing. Every scene has something interesting and funny to offer but the makers ensure that they don’t go overboard with it. Scenes involving jokes about superheroes from other universes and digs at the villains of the film fall perfectly in place.”
