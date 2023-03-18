Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ram Charan Meets HM Shah; Karan's Selfie With Tejasswi's Brother; Deepika Returns From Oscars 2023

Read more

Deepika Padukone is also back from Oscars 2023. The actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Friday night when she looked absolutely stunning in all-black attire. She was seen dressed in a black sweatshirt and glossy pants of the same colour. Deepika also accessorized her look by sporting black sunglasses and her hair tied in a bun. Deepika was a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards.

In some other news, Ranbir Kapoor has also revealed how he felt when he held his daughter Raha for the first time. “I got the opportunity to hold her the moment she was born after her umbilical cord was cut and that moment will be etched in the core memory of my life. To witness her and Alia together for the first time when Alia held her close to her neck and chest – that was also a very magical moment for me,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Shriya Sharan revealed how she braved ‘worst sinus attack ever’ for Namaami Namaami but it was Chinni Prakash who helped her. “Chinni Prakash sir gives his heart and soul to whatever he does and he clearly has given a piece of his heart to the song,” she told us.

What else is happening in the world of entertainment? Check out all the latest updates here.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here