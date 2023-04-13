Rudhran To Shakuntalam: Six Movies To Watch In Theatres This Tamil New Year

Tamil New Year is one of the most important festivals for Tamils across the world. The day is celebrated with grand festivities across Tamil Nadu. In the world of Tamil Cinema too, this day has a special significance. The biggest box office competition this year will be between seven movies, all of which are releasing on April 14, on the day of the Tamil New Year. Let’s take a look at these films.

Rudhran, starring Raghava Lawrence, will be released on April 14. There are additional theatres also anticipated for the movie. With Rudhran, Raghava Lawrence is making his on-screen comeback after four years. The movie has generated some hype, thanks to its teaser, and bookings will soon be available. Priya Bhavani Shankar portrays the lead role under Kathiresan’s direction, with Sarathkumar playing the villain.

After delivering three blockbuster movies in 2022, Arulnithi is back with his first release of 2023, which will be another thriller. In Harish Prabhu’s film Thiruvin Kural, Arulnithi tackles a difficult part. Sam CS composed the film’s music, and Aathmika plays the female protagonist.

The SG Charles-helmed film Soppana Sundari has Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role. It also stars Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Deepa Shankar, Karunakaran, Sathish, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, and Sunil Reddy. The story of the comedy-filled movie centres on a young girl, who enters a lucky draw and wins a fancy vehicle.

Tamilarasan, starring Vijay Antony, has been postponed several times after the release date was announced, but it will now be released on April 14. The movie, which is directed by Babu Yogeswaran and stars Vijay Antony as a cop, centres on the lives of a middle-class man. Ramya Nambeesan plays the female lead, while Suresh Gopi, Sonu Sood, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi, Robo Shankar, Munishkanth, Kasthuri, and Sangeetha will play crucial roles.

The Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie Shakuntalam was originally scheduled for release in February. Because of a post-production holdup, the movie was delayed until April 14 and is now actively being promoted. In the movie adaptation of Kalidasa’s well-known play Abhignyana Shakuntalam, Samantha plays the protagonist. Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla play supporting roles alongside Dev Mohan, who plays Dushyanta.

Yogi Babu, who is well-known for his comedic roles, has been consistently putting out good films as a protagonist. His next major role will be in the April 14 release of Yaanai Mugathaan. The principal character in the Rejishh Midhila-directed movie has a connection to Lord Ganesha. Ramesh Thilak, Oorvasi, Karunakaran, Uday Chandra, and Naaga Vishaal will play important roles in the film.

