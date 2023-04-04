Rupali Ganguly Admits Being 'Unprofessional' In Past, Says She Was 'Unsure' About Anupamaa Because...

Ever since Rupali Ganguly made her comeback on television with Rajan Shahi’s show Anupamaa, she has become everyone’s favourite. Her on-screen character is widely loved by all and therefore, the show has also been topping the TRP charts for over two years now. However, in a recent interview, Rupali Ganguly revealed how her first thought was “arey, baap re (oh dear)” when she got to know that Rajan Shahi would be producing Anupamaa.

Rupali Ganguly revealed that she was not sure about getting selected for Anupamaa because she had worked with Rajan Shahi at a time when she was ‘very misbehaved’ and ‘unprofessional’. “I respect Rajan ji a lot, but the first ever show that I did was Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi, it was telecast in the year 2000. Rajan ji was the director. He was a first-time director, and back then, I was very misbehaved. I was very unprofessional. I didn’t know how TV functioned, and there was a lot of learning to do. As it is, you’re looked down upon for doing TV because people assumed you’d ‘flopped in films’,” Rupali said during her recent appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast.

“I wasn’t sure if he’d cast me, because I’d troubled him a lot on the first show. The first thing that he asked me was, ‘Have you grown up?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I have a child now’. And Rajan ji decided to cast me. I didn’t know the show was called Anupamaa, till the trailer came in,” the actress added.

During the interaction, Rupali also shared that even though she wasn’t the top choice for the role, she got ‘immediately connected’ with the character when Rajan Shahi told her about it.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, besides Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra among others in key roles. The show airs on Star Plus.

