Rupali Ganguly Shares Her Birthday Plans, Reveals She Has Taken Three Days Off From Anupamaa

It's a special day for Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa. The actress is celebrating her 46th birthday today. Expressing her excitement about her big day, Rupali Ganguly revealed the best birthday gift she has ever received. The actress stated that although her father and husband Ashwin have presented her with special gifts over the years, the most heartwarming one was from her digital family last year.

“They went on a whole drive and fed the voiceless, stray babies, and fur babies on the road. They went out of their way to go to Gaushalas (cowsheds), and animal shelters and gave donations to the shelters I support. It was a humble request from me to them to not send me gifts and instead donate that money to animal shelters," she told Pinkvilla.

She further stated that her fans documented their efforts on social media with the hashtag #FeedingTheVoiceless. Rupali encouraged others to support similar initiatives.

The excitement surrounding her birthday has not waned, and she eagerly anticipates her birthday month and week every year. Despite growing older, Rupali doesn't feel like she is matured much when it comes to celebrating her birthday. She told that when she was younger, her father would throw extravagant parties for her, but now those celebrations have become more low-key, usually just going out to dinner. “After marriage, Ashwin (her husband) would surprise me with birthday parties because he knows I love being with families," she said.

“After Anupamaa, I decided to celebrate this day with my friends, people that are a part of my life now. Yes, it is also a way of thanking my team Anupamaa and to thank my friends, who have been in my life all these years. With my old friends and new friends, it's a lovely day. Forget my birthday, I get excited about everybody's birthdays," she added. Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly has taken 3 days off from her show, Anupamaa, and jetted off outside Mumbai with her family to celebrate her birthday.

Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa depicts the challenges faced by a middle-aged woman who strives to establish her identity while being under the influence of her husband's male-chauvinistic attitudes. Anupamaa offers a fresh perspective on mid-life re-marriage and encourages viewers to pursue their dreams at any age. Rupali Ganguly, who has also acted in notable shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has skillfully portrayed diverse characters throughout her career.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here