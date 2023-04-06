RX 100 Fame Pooja’s Suryapet Junction Is All Set For Release

Telugu film Suryapet Junction is all set to hit the theatres soon. The makers have also completed all post-production formalities. So far, a first-look motion poster of the film has been released by the makers. The film is all set to hit the silver screen towards the end of April. Reportedly, the movie will be given a clearance this week by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Suryapet Junction’s song Matching Matching, which was released last month, was well-received by the audience. It has over 2.83 lakh views in just a month.

Team Suryapet Junction said that they will soon be releasing another song. A contest has been started too so that the makers can promote the film a little more and give it the much-needed marketing push right before its release.

The contest is to make a reel on the item song Matching Matching and put it on social media with some hashtags.

Team Suryapet Junction will announce the results once the contest ends on April 25.

Suryapet Junction is directed by Rajesh Nadelna and written by Rajendra Bharadwaj, along with Eeswar. The film is produced by Anil Kumar Katragaadda, NS Rao and Vishnu Vardhan under the banner of Yoga Lakshmi Art Creations. The film stars Abhimanyu Singh and Naina Sarwar as the leads along with Chammak Chandra, Chalaki Chanti, Laxman Meesala Mahaboob Basha, Eeswar and Harish in prominent roles.

Eeswar came up with the idea of Suryapet Junction during the pandemic. The music for the film is composed by Rajeev Saluri and Hari Gowra.

