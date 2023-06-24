Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 Fame Laj Feels Social Media Will Replace Singing Reality Shows; Here's Why | Exclusive

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 fame contestant and singer Laj has turned into a thriving social media influencer since her covers of popular songs are loved and praised by many. The Punjab-born singer likes to juggle between her singing commitments and creating engaging and entertaining content for her fans in equal measures. In an interview with News18 Showsha, Laj discussed the space for singing content creators in India, the kind of recognition she got from the industry, whether social media reality shows will replace television reality shows and much more.

Laj On Life After Sa Re Ga Ma Pa And IPML

From our childhood, we are striving hard to become successful in the industry. So when the time comes where we are acknowledged, we naturally feel very good about it. Speaking about myself, when I got the chance to participate in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and IPML, I felt blessed. Post these reality shows, my life has definitely changed because I was just struggling before that. And now I am getting work from the industry, I have become financially strong as well. Plus to get so much love and validation from the audience, it’s a beautiful feeling. I believe every artist craves that feeling. It motivates us to do better and serve them better content every day.

Laj Feels Social Media Will Eventually Replace Television Reality Shows

If we go back in time, pre-2010 era, the kind of singing reality shows that used to come up and people who used to participate in it, their level was entirely different. And the audience that used to watch these shows were also very different from the kind of audience that we have today.

There was no internet or social media exposure for real talent. But in today’s time, the contestants who take part in these reality shows are not popular if we pit them against social media creators. They enjoy more celebrity status than them. Even the competition is more fierce on social media especially Instagram. So my association with Hipi has been lovely. I am growing exponentially on their platform and when I became a part of it,

I received positive affirmations from everyone. So in the coming times, social media can surely replace television reality shows.

Laj Shares How She Goes About Her Content On Social Media

There is a lot that happens in the making of a 90 second viral video. As a singer, I have to decide which trending songs I should choose and perform that people connect with instantly. Then I have to supervise the musical arrangements of it, whether it’ll sound nice on a guitar, which instrument will be apt for it, the process of recording it and then the video production bit of it.

It takes up an entire day for that one single video. So content creation is not easy at all. And when we finally upload our work and we get a good response, only then we feel it’s worth it.

Laj Doesn’t See Completion In The Content Creation Space

I never perceived art as a competition. My priority remains unfazed that I churn out better work and content than my previous works. I have to improve on myself.

Laj Tries Her Best To Cater To Her Diverse Audience

I am a versatile singer. I like to sing all the genres whether it is Hindustani Classical or Rock or Pop or Bollywood. A good chunk of my audience likes my Sufi songs, another chunk likes western music, there are others that like Bollywood. So I have to cater to everyone’s taste and for the same reasons, I curate my feed and post videos that can be listened to by everyone. I am always receptive of their comments and requests and I make it a point to tend to them by making songs that can appeal to them.

Laj Feels She Has Improved A Lot Over Time

I was very inactive on social media. I used to run away from it. But since I started uploading my videos, I’ve only seen improvement in my craft. I got to learn a lot from these experiences. I also get tips from my friend circle of artists as to how I can better my content. I always make it a point that if someone else is doing something, how can I do it even better. The creative brainstorming is always that facilitates an environment of healthy competition.

Laj Wants To Be A Self-Sustaining Independent Singer First Before Playback

My ambition is to do my music, my way and how I want it. If I go to any music director, I won’t be able to make him understand my zone, my strengths and other things. So I am learning production and soon I’ll be releasing some independent tracks as well. I write my own lyrics. So in the long run, my goal is to arrange something of my own and become an independent artist. And if a good playback opportunity comes my way, I would like to take that up as well.

Laj’s Thoughts On Bollywood Music Of Today

We are not getting good Bollywood music like earlier. We are only getting remixes. And if we compare it with the music of OTT, it’s on a whole different level. So I believe Bollywood needs good lyricists and music composers. I don’t know why it’s falling behind when the industry is brimming with talented people. So they seriously require to rework and revamp the whole industry and bring back its glory. Moreover, only the established artists are getting the chance and the newcomers are sidelined.