Sachin Pilgaonkar Watches A Play, Says Harish Dudhade Is His Favourite Actor

Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar are among the most popular couples in showbiz. Recently, this Marathi duo attended a play titled Kaaliraani, written by Ratnakar Matkari and directed by Vijay Kenkare. The drama starred play-actor Girish Oak, actress Manava Naik and Harish Dudhade in pivotal roles. The play has been garnering a good response from the audience and reportedly, Sachin Pilgaonkar has claimed that Harish is “his favourite actor".

As per reports, Sachin, after watching the play, appreciated Ratnakar Matkari’s quality writing and friend Vijay Kenkar’s experienced direction. He also lauded Girish Oak for playing a wonderful role. He praised the beautiful costumes by Mangal Kenkare and even the lighting in the play. He felt that Manava Naik’s command on stage was impressive. He further added, “I was not at all surprised to see my favourite actor Harish Dudhade amazing performance. It is not easy to compete with a great actor like Girish.”

Reacting to this, Dudhade dropped a photo of himself with the couple and described the day as “unforgettable". He shared the snap on Instagram and wrote, “Yesterday was an unforgettable day because Sachin Pilgaonkar ji and Supriya Pilgaokar ji were present for the experiment of our play Kaaliraani. We got an opportunity to present our art in front of two great artists who have inspired Marathi and Hindi cinema with their art. The reaction given by Sachin Ji is a big appreciation. This day will be remembered. Thank you so much!” Check out the post here-

A user wrote, “You deserve this Harish Dada…you are a very talented and sincere actor. All your serials and films you were in are hit and that too because of your performance." Another fan wrote, “Oh my them both!” “Three of my favourite artists in one frame! Unbelievable!," wrote another fan.

Harish Dudhade was last seen in the TV series Tumchi Mulgi Kay Karte (2021) as Police Inspector Vijay Bhosle. He has previously worked in the movie Shivpratap Garudjhep as Ramsing.

