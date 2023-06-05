Sacred Games and Mirzapur Top IMDb's Indian Web Series List; Dhindora By Bhuvan Bam Features Too

IMDb recently unveiled its list of the 50 most popular Indian web series, with Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Scam 1992, The Family Man, and Aspirants taking the top spots. In an Instagram post on Monday, IMDb shared a video montage offering a sneak peek into the complete list. The list includes web series from 12 different platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, MX Player, Voot, and JioCinema.

Sharing the video, they captioned it, “The IMDb Top 50 Most Popular Indian Web Series of All Time are here! Save this post to complete your watchlist. The rankings of the Top 50 Most Popular Indian Web Series of all time are determined by the page views of IMDb customers in India between January 1, 2018 to May 10, 2023."

Sacred Games co-director Vikramaditya Motwane is elated that the web series has grabbed the numero uno spot. Variety quoted him as saying, “I’m absolutely honoured and delighted by the fact that Sacred Games has been ranked at No. 1 by IMDb users. A huge thanks to all the amazing people who’ve loved the show and, as always, an even bigger thanks and congratulations to the incredible cast and crew.”

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who created The Family Man and Farzi, too, are over the moon with the annoucement. “We are flattered and humbled that both of our shows, ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Farzi,’ have made it into this list. It reinforces our faith that we are doing something right and further fuels our motivation to work hard and do our best and make good cinema,” they shared.

Check out the full list here:

Youtuber-actor Bhuvan Bam, whose Taaza Khabar and Dhindora, made it to the list, took to Instagram stories and wrote, “2 of our shows made it to this list. What an honour. Thanks to each one of you. Abhi toh shuruwaat hai (sic)."