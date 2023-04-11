Sadashiv Amrapurkar To Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Actors Who Played Transgender Roles

There have been many films where the roles of transgenders have been shown prominently. The actors work hard on their transformation and get into the skin of such characters. Many times, these performances have received huge admiration from the audience, and people have acknowledged the hard work that is put in by the actors to adopt the qualities of the character.

One such popular role was that of Maharani in the 1991 hit film Sadak. The character was played by the talented actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar. He played the character with such intensity and brilliance that it became the highlight of the film. The audience was mesmerised by Sadashiv’s performance and he went on to win a Filmfare Award for Best Villain for his character in Sadak. Sadashiv said that the role of Maharani was quite different from the kinds of roles he had done. The character was different and he had to study and research a lot to understand the character’s psyche and to get under the skin of the character.

Another actor who has been in the news for playing a transgender role is Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor shared the first look of Haddi, his upcoming film in which he plays a transgender woman. Once the first look was out, the audience couldn’t believe their eyes after looking at Nawazuddin’s transformation. He revealed in an interview that he stayed with 20–25 transgender people to understand their character and their living conditions. He said that he didn’t want to play the character from above and wanted to immerse himself completely. Haddi is expected to release in July this year.

Apart from Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, there have been many other actors as well who were brilliant at portraying transgender characters in their films. Mahesh Manjrekar in Rajjo, Ashutosh Rana in Shabnam Mausi, Ravi Kishan in Bullet Raja, Paresh Rawal in Tamanna, Vijay Raaz in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Akshay Kumar and Sharad Kelkar in Laxmii have been some notable performances that were loved by the audience.

