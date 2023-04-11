Sai Dhram Tej-starrer Virupaksha’s Trailer Out, Have You Seen It Yet?

Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Virupaksha has been making headlines since the movie was announced. The story of Virupaksha revolves around a village, its beliefs and its superstitions. After an impressive teaser, the film’s team unveiled its much-awaited trailer this morning at 11:07 AM. The trailer is currently creating a buzz all over social media. It has been generating goosebumps among viewers. The clip features Sai Dharam Tej’s character travelling to the village of Rudravanam. He is determined to solve the mystery behind a series of mysterious deaths taking place in the village. The villagers’ beliefs and superstitions are the focus of the narrative.

The trailer went viral in no time. Seeing the clip, fans showered their feedback. One of the users commented, “Sai Dharam Tej is not simply acting, he is just living in that character," while another one wrote, “This is the type of content we want from Indian movies. Raw content." “Sai Dharam Tej never disappointed us. Trailer goosebumps" wrote the third user. Many congratulated and wished luck to the team in the comment box.

Virupaksha has generated a good amount of buzz among the audience because of its unique storyline. The movie is a complete mystery thriller. The teaser of Virupaksha received immense love and appreciation from the viewers. It was released on March 2, in which Sai Dharam Tej was seen in a fearless role.

The thriller movie is directed by Karthik Dandu. The screenplay has been written by director Sukumar. The movie also features Sai Chand, Brahmaji, Sunil and Rajiv Kanakala in supporting roles.

B Ajaneesh Loknath composed the film’s music, Shamdat Sainudeen was in charge of the cinematography, and Navin Nooli handled the editing. The movie is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra & Sukumar Writings banners.

Sai Dharam Tej is doing Virupaksha after taking a long break post his bike accident. He has fully recovered and is going to come before the audience with more energy this time. Virupaksha is all set to release at the pan-India level. According to reports, Sai Dharam Tej is seen doing a risky sequence in the movie. Virupaksha is all set to release in theatres on April 21. Sai’s fans have put huge hopes in this movie and are eagerly waiting to see him on the silver screen.

