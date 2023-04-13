Sai Tamhankar Lives Her Fairytale Dream In A Snow White Dress; Have A Look

Sai Tamhankar is a well-known face in Marathi cinema. The actress needs no introduction and often makes her fans’ hearts flutter with her style statement. Recently, she shared a few pictures that are now doing rounds on the internet. In the photos, she can be seen posing in an all-white short dress. Be it a casual outing or her red carpet look, her fashion game is always on point. She opted for a subtle makeup look with sleek eyeliner. Sai wore mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. She rounded off her look with a wavy ponytail and a pair of beige stilettos. Keeping it minimal, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of earrings.

Sharing the picture, Sai wrote, “A fairy tale !”. Fans have expressed their love and admiration for her in the comments section. One user wrote, “Stunning”. Another user commented, “2nd picture giving major perfect fitness goals”. The third user wrote, “Gorgeous Beauty”. One user added, “Most beautiful pic in the world”.

Sai Tamhankar recently dropped a slew of pictures in her multicoloured printed thigh-slit full-length dress. She looked gorgeous as she posed for the camera in dreamy attire. Her subtle makeup and curly tresses made her look exceptional.

Sai has been a part of several hit films including Mimi, Ghajini, Dhurala, and Pondicherry. She has also acted in movies such as Medium Spicy, Colorphool, Cookie, Girlfriend, Por Bazaar, and Duniyadari. Now, she is all set to star in the upcoming TV series Anubandh.

She made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai’s crime thriller Balck & White in 2008. Sai received immense popularity with the Marathi serial, Ya Gojirvanya Gharat. Since then, she has worked in Marathi serials like Agni Shikha, Sathi Re, and Kasturi. Her role in the comedy romance film Hunterrr transformed her career to a whole new level. Besides this, Sai also runs a wrestling team titled Kolhapuri Malve 2015.

