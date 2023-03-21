CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ram Charan's Cousin Sparks Divorce Rumours; Rahul Sipligunj on Meeting Rihanna; Salman Khan Unbothered by Death Threats?

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela sparked divorce rumours. Salman Khan seems to be casual about the Lawrence Bishnoi gang threat.

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 09:13 IST

Mumbai, India

RRR, Naatu Naatu, Ram Charan, Rahul Sipligunj, Salman Khan, BTS
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Here are some of the biggest news makers of the day

Entertainment News LIVE Updates:It is a tough time for Salman Khan and his family as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued fresh threats to the actor. However, a close friend of his family said that Salman is taking the threats casually or is possibly acting casually about it so that his parents do not get worried. His security has also been beefed up after the threat.

Niharika Konidela, niece of Chiranjeevi, and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda have sparked separation rumours after they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. The duo tied the knot in 2020 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. Chaitanya has also apparently deleted all the pictures from his Instagram account, including the ones from his wedding with Niharika.

Key Events
Mar 21, 2023 09:02 IST

Ranveer Singh Kicks Photographer Friend

Rohan Shrestha is a well-known photographer in B Town. Recently, during an event, when he was posing for the paparazzi, he was jokingly ‘kicked’ by his friend and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. However, the latter was heavily trolled for this action. Watch:

Mar 21, 2023 08:52 IST

BTS: Kim Taehyung Bares His Chest, Sports Sexy Nose Ring; ARMYs Left Drooling Over Him

In the new set of pictures shared by Elle magazine, BTS’ V can be seen striking sultry poses for the camera. He also sported a nose ring. Read more, here.

Mar 21, 2023 08:51 IST

Ram Charan's Cousin Niharika Konidela Sparks Divorce Rumours As She Unfollows Chaitanya

Niharika Konidela, niece of Chiranjeevi, and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda have sparked separation rumours after they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. The duo tied the knot in 2020 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. Read more, here.

Mar 21, 2023 08:50 IST

Nobody Should Take Kangana Ranaut Very Seriously, Says Lock Upp Fame Zeeshan Khan | Exclusive

Zeeshan Khan also questioned Kangana Ranaut for allegedly not taking a stand for him when Payal Rohatgi had called him a ‘terrorist’. Read the exclusive conversation, here.

Mar 21, 2023 08:47 IST

Kaveri Priyam Explains Why It's Difficult for TV Stars to Get into Films | Exclusive

Kaveri Priyam says if television actors are provided with the right platform they will surely outshine others. Read the exclusive interview, here.

Mar 21, 2023 08:46 IST

Kirron Kher Tests Covid-19 Positive

Bollywood actress turned politician Kirron Kher has tested positive for Covid-19. The veteran actress took to Twitter to share the news and give an update on her health. Read more, here.

Mar 21, 2023 08:44 IST

'Salman Khan Not Scared of Death Threats, Taking It Casually', Says Actor's Family Friend

After the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered yet another threat to Salman Khan, his security was beefed up and the actor left Mumbai for some time. His family also advised him to cut down on his outdoor activities. Now, Salman’s family friend says that he is taking the threat in the most casual manner. Read more, here.

Read more

deleted all the pictures from his Instagram account, including the ones from his wedding with Niharika.

Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj has been making the headlines ever since the RRR song bagged the Oscar for Best Original Song. In a recent interview, he opened up about why Jr NTR and Ram Charan could not perform the song at the Oscars and also recalled meeting globally popular singer Rihanna.

In other news, BTS member Kim Taehyung has left ARMYs gasping for breath with another set of photos from his ELLE magazine shoot. For the shoot, V wore CELINE Spring 2023 Menswear. In a new, the Winter Bear of Bangtan also sported a sexy nose ring. In the new set of pictures shared by Elle magazine, V can be seen striking sultry poses for the camera.

Stay tuned for more updates!

