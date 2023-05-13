CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Entertainment » Salman Khan Visits Mamata Banerjee's Residence In Kalighat
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan Visits Mamata Banerjee's Residence In Kalighat

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 17:34 IST

West Bengal, India

Salman Khan and Mamata Banerjee get clicked in Kolkata.

Salman Khan and Mamata Banerjee get clicked in Kolkata.

The actor is in the city to participate in East Bengal football club's extended centenary celebrations to be held later in the evening

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence here in Kalighat.

Khan reached the TMC chief’s residence around 4.25 pm, as fans gathered in large numbers on the streets to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

The actor is in the city to participate in East Bengal football club’s extended centenary celebrations to be held later in the evening.

    Khan spent around 30 minutes at the chief minister’s residence, officials said.

    Security arrangements have been tightened at the hotel where the popular actor is scheduled to stay, they said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
