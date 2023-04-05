Samantha Ruth Prabhu Explains Why Malayalam Actors Have An Edge In Acting

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set for the release of Shaakuntalam on April 14. She is busy with the promotions of the film and recently visited Kochi. In the interaction with the media, Samantha lavished praise on Malayalam actors and cinema. The diva said that working with Malayalam actors is like going to an acting school with them. Samantha also said that she is ready to play a key role in a Malayalam film if she gets a good opportunity.

According to Samantha, Malayalam actors have an edge in acting and they will surprise you with the kind of changes they can incorporate into their roles. To explain this, she took the example of actor Fahadh Faasil. Samantha said that while acting opposite Fahadh, she thought that the actor will do a certain thing, but he won’t do that. In that way, Malayalam actors and actresses prove their finesse in acting. Samantha further said that she feels that this is very inspiring and she looks up to them.

The actress also said that it feels lucky and bad as well at the same time that the Malayalam industry has such abundant talent. Apart from Fahadh, Samantha has shared screen space with Malayalam actors like Unni Mukundan and Dev Mohan (in Shaakuntalam).

Talking about Shaakuntalam, Samantha said that she is feeling excited and nervous as well about the same. The actress told ANI while promoting the film in Mumbai that its budget is quite high but she feels that the audience is going to love it. She said that it is inspired by one of India’s oldest classics and the movie has high-level graphics and special effects as well.

Samantha also shared that in today’s time, there is no wedge between North and South films now. She added that she does not wish to engage in any debate regarding this. According to Samantha, it gives her immense pleasure that she can work in films across multiple languages.

