Sanjoy Deb : The Innovative Producer Behind The Hit Tracks With Guru Randhawa And More

Sanjoy is a name that has been making waves in the global music scene for a while now. The Los Angeles-based American producer and pop artist has created a unique sound that fuses South Asian and western music influences to create his own worldly take on contemporary pop. He has collaborated with several acclaimed artists like Guru Randhawa, Kapil Sharma, DIVINE, Sid Sriram, and more, and his music has been featured on several international charts.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Sanjoy spent most of his teen years making beats, learning Reason and Ableton Live. He was a tabla and keyboard student from the age of three, and as he grew older, he naturally gravitated towards mash-ups and spinning. By the time he was 15, he had started playing clubs, corporate events, festivals, and private events. Over the years, he has performed at several renowned events like Ultra Music Festival, EDC Las Vegas, Toyota’s Sessions South Asian Music Festival, and more.

As a producer, Sanjoy’s music transcends cultures. He has created a sound that seamlessly blends the best of both worlds, and his tracks have been featured on several Billboard charts, the Global X Spotify playlist as a featured track, and Spotify Top 50 across several countries. Some of his most popular tracks include “One In A Million" featuring Mark Tuan, “Slip Away" featuring Trevor Holmes, “Glow," “Treasure," and “Too Hype" featuring Divine and Sid Sriram.

Sanjoy has also produced tracks featuring internationally celebrated artists like Jonita Gandhi, GOT7, Sid Sriram, and Rajakumari. His music has a universal appeal, and it is evident in the way he blends different musical styles and cultures effortlessly.

Currently, Sanjoy has a top 10 song on Spotify India - “Moon Rise" featuring Guru Randhawa. The track is a perfect representation of Sanjoy’s signature sound - a fusion of western and South Asian musical styles that creates a unique sound that is both familiar and fresh at the same time.

Sanjoy’s music has been praised by music lovers and critics alike. His ability to blend different musical styles and cultures seamlessly is what sets him apart from his contemporaries. His music has a global appeal, and it is evident in the way he has amassed a global audience for his music.

In conclusion, Sanjoy is a force to be reckoned with in the global music scene. His unique sound, which fuses South Asian and western musical styles, has created a new sub-genre of contemporary pop. His music has transcended borders, cultures, and languages, and it is evident in the way his tracks have been received by music lovers across the globe. Sanjoy is a fusion master, and his music is a testament to the power of music to connect people from different parts of the world

