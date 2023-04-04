Sarabhai vs Sarabhai ‘Boys’ Set Social Media Ablaze With Their Epic Reunion, Talk About Third Season

The cast of the legendary comedy series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reunited on Monday. Actor Deven Bhojani, who portrayed the bothersome son-in-law of Maya and Indravardhan Sarabhai, named Dushyant, posted a photo of their recent get-together. However, this time, only the male members of the cast met up. The photograph features a group of people including Sumeet Raghavan, Satish Shah, Rajesh Kumar, Arvind Vaidya, writer Aatish Kapadia, and producer JD Majethia. They are all dressed elegantly and standing together with happy expressions on their faces, posing for the camera.

Deven, with his clever caption, put an end to any rumours about a third season of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. He clarified that they didn't discuss the possibility of a third season and instead talked about the “Gogo Girls". Deven shared the picture on Twitter with the caption “SARABHAI Boys Days Out! Topic of discussion? No, Not the 'Third season' but the Gogo Girls."

Upon seeing the post, fans were super elated and flocked to the comment section to praise the picture and the actors. One of the users wrote, “My favourite people in a single frame.”

Another user also asked, “Why not 3rd season? Sarabhai is probably the best in high and situational comedy… Don’t get to see such intelligent brains working together… I miss Sarabhai.”

One more user wrote, “Jab ye ek photo chehre par muskaan la deti hai toh in sabke sath me aane wala show kya krega, Sarabhai sirf ek show nai hasi ki phuljhadi hai jo chalti rehni chahiye aur hasi ki chingari bikharti rehni chahiye… (When this photo brings a smile to one's face, then what will the upcoming show bring with all these people? Sarabhai is not just a show, but a spark of laughter that should keep burning and spreading the flame of humour).”

The cast of the show also came together in April 2022 for Rupali Ganguly's 45th birthday celebration. During the event, JD Majethia, the show's producer, made a joke about the third season of the show. He shared several photos with Sumeet Raghavan, Deven Bhojani, Rajesh Kumar, and Satish Shah on his Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, he expressed his desire to ask about the release of the third season, saying “Mann kara raha hai na puchhne ka ki season 3 kab aayega? Mera bhi (Feel like asking about the release of season three? Me too)”

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai ran for two years, from 2004 to 2006, with average viewership ratings. However, it was praised for being ahead of its time and being a cult comedy.

