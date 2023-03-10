CHANGE LANGUAGE
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi Trolled for 'Vulgar' Dance; Ileana D'Cruz Banned from Kollywood?

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Telugu star Allu Arjun has reportedly demanded Rs 125 crores for Pushpa: The Rule.

Published By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 10:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi's dance irks netizens; Ileana D'Cruz gets in a big trouble.

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi have been receiving a volley of criticism for imitating Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s hook steps as they danced to Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. A section of the internet dubbed Akshay and Nora’s dance as “vulgar”. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has reportedly been banned from the Tamil film industry.

In other news, Allu Arjun is reportedly demanding a whopping Rs 125 crore for his next project. After the massive success of his two back-to-back films- Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Pushpa, the actor

Mar 10, 2023 10:45 IST

Ranbir, Anupam Kher, Salman attend Satish Kaushik's last rites

Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise has left Bollywood in shock. Here’s a look at friends and colleagues of the actor paying their last respects.

Ranbir, Anupam Kher, Salman attend Satish Kaushik's last rites
Satish Kaushik last rites

See more photos, here.

Mar 10, 2023 10:44 IST

Shubhangi Atre Was Trying To Save Her Marriage For 4 Years: Report

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who confirmed her separation from husband Piyush Poorey in a recent interview, was reportedly trying to save their marriage for the last four years. Reportedly, her in-laws were not very happy about her continuing work in showbiz. Read more here.

Shubhangi Atre Was Trying To Save Her Marriage For 4 Years: Report
Shubhangi Atre is known for playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. (Photo: Instagram)

 

Mar 10, 2023 10:30 IST

Deepika Padukone Leaves For Oscars 2023

On Friday morning, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She flew to Los Angeles for the Oscars 2023. The actress has been honoured with the opportunity to be one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards. Read more here.

Deepika Padukone Leaves For Oscars 2023
Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in black as she leaves for the Oscars 2023. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

 

Mar 10, 2023 10:26 IST

Rishab Shetty throws big party on daughter's 1st birthday

Rishab Shetty and wife Pragathi celebrated their daughter’s first birthday. The couple hosted a big party which was attended by Kannada film stars Darshan and Upendra Rao. Read the full story, here.

Rishab Shetty throws big party on daughter's 1st birthday
Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty with daughter Raadya on her first birthday.
Mar 10, 2023 10:10 IST

Naatu Naatu taking to Oscars stage a 'huge achievement': Shriya Saran

Naatu Naatu song from filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s epic actioner RRR (2022) featuring superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR has bagged a nomination at the Oscars and Shriya Saran is super excited. Read her full interview, here.

Naatu Naatu taking to Oscars stage a 'huge achievement': Shriya Saran
RRR’s Naatu Naatu has been nominated in Best Original Song category at the 95th Oscars.
Mar 10, 2023 10:00 IST

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office day 2

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has managed to collect Rs 9.5 crores on its second day. The film is expected to pick up pace during the weekend. Read the full story, here.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office day 2
Early box office report of Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor starrer TJMM out!
Mar 10, 2023 09:47 IST

Ileana D'Cruz Banned from Kollywood?

Ileana D’Cruz has reportedly been banned from Tamil film industry after she failed to appear in a film despite receiving her payments. Read the full story, here.

Ileana D'Cruz Banned from Kollywood?
Ileana D’Cruz has been allegedly banned by the Tamil film industry.
Mar 10, 2023 09:45 IST

Ram Charan to do Marvel movie with SS Rajamouli?

RRR fame Ram Charan has spoken about potentially starring in a Marvel film and what if SS Rajamouli directs it. Read the full story, here.

Ram Charan to do Marvel movie with SS Rajamouli?
Ram Charan talks about wanting to become a part of global cinema.
Mar 10, 2023 09:38 IST

Allu Arjun is charging a whopping amount for Pushpa 2?

After the massive success of his two back-to-back films– Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Pushpa, Allu Arjun is reportedly demanding a whopping amount for his next project. Read the full story, here.

Allu Arjun is charging a whopping amount for Pushpa 2?
Allu Arjun became a nationwide sensation after the success of Pushpa: The Rise.
Mar 10, 2023 09:34 IST

Anupam Kher shares moving video with Satish Kaushik

After Satish Kaushik was laid to rest, his best friend Anupam Kher shared a throwback video with the late actor-director and wrote in Hindi, “Death ends life… Not relationships…”

Mar 10, 2023 09:32 IST

Akshay, Nora called 'vulgar' for copying Allu Arjun-Samantha's dance

Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi are being trolled for copying Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s hook steps as they danced to Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. Read the full story, here.

Akshay, Nora called 'vulgar' for copying Allu Arjun-Samantha's dance
Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi dance to Allu Arjun-Samantha’s popular song Oo Antava.

confident about the mega success of his next movie and that it will gross more than the nationwide blockbusters Baahubali 2 and KGF 2.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is off to a good start due to Holi. The Luv Ranjan directorial collected Rs 15.73 crore nett on its opening day. The film also became the second highest day-one grosser after Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. However, the film saw a 35 per cent drop on its second day of the run, considering it was a week day. Even with the anticipated drop, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer minted Rs. 9-9.5 crores on its second day taking the lifetime collections to Rs Rs 23.5 crores.

if numerous reports floating around in Tamil news portals are to be believed, Ileana has reportedly been banned from the Tamil film industry. The alleged ban has been imposed in the light of a complaint filed by a Tamil producer claiming that the actress had taken advance payment for a project but then failed to partake in the shooting process.

