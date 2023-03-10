Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi Trolled for 'Vulgar' Dance; Ileana D'Cruz Banned from Kollywood?

Read more

confident about the mega success of his next movie and that it will gross more than the nationwide blockbusters Baahubali 2 and KGF 2.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is off to a good start due to Holi. The Luv Ranjan directorial collected Rs 15.73 crore nett on its opening day. The film also became the second highest day-one grosser after Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. However, the film saw a 35 per cent drop on its second day of the run, considering it was a week day. Even with the anticipated drop, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer minted Rs. 9-9.5 crores on its second day taking the lifetime collections to Rs Rs 23.5 crores.

if numerous reports floating around in Tamil news portals are to be believed, Ileana has reportedly been banned from the Tamil film industry. The alleged ban has been imposed in the light of a complaint filed by a Tamil producer claiming that the actress had taken advance payment for a project but then failed to partake in the shooting process.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here