Sayli Patil Shares Nagraj Manjule's Funny Anecdote From The Sets Of Ghar Banduk Biryani

Nagraj Manjule-starrer Ghar Banduk Biryani has been hitting headlines since its announcement. The film features an ensemble cast, including Akash Thosar, Sayaji Shinde, Sayli Patil, Shwetambari Ghute and Deepti Devi in pivotal roles. It is now all set to hit the theatres on April 7. The film’s team is busy promoting the movie. Recently actress Sayli Patil, while promoting Ghar Banduk Biryani in Solapur with the film’s team, shared her experience of working on the movie, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

According to reports, Sayli Patil said, “We were surprised to see Nagraj sir in the action role. He used to go behind the camera every time to check the frame and then come back to do his action sequence. Every time, he used to ask all the actors if his shot was good or not.”

Sayli also added that each person on the film’s set was like a family member to her. She also added that she worked on her physique for the cinema. Sayli also shared that almost all the main characters in this movie are from Solapur, and the producer Mangesh Kulkarni is also from Solapur. She further added that this movie has given a chance to all the big and small actors of Maharashtra and all of them have done a great job under the guidance of Nagraj.

Ghar Banduk Biryani’s trailer was released last year on the occasion of Diwali. It received a lot of appreciation from the viewers.

Ghar Banduk Biryani is helmed by director Hemant Awatade, and it marks his directorial debut. The movie is produced jointly by Zee Studios and Nagraj Manjule. It marks the second collaboration of Akash Thosar and Sayli Patil after their Hindi-language biographical sports film Jhund. According to reports, Ghar Banduk Biryani will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as well. The digital streaming rights of the film are acquired by ZEE5.

