Second Trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Dev Mohan's Shaakuntalam Released; Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s highly anticipated film Shaakuntalam is currently making headlines all over social media. After unveiling the first trailer of the film in January, now the makers have surprised the viewers and unveiled its second trailer.

Shaakuntalam’s second trailer is full of captivating VFX and features romantic drama and fight sequences. This new trailer, which was released yesterday, has created high hopes for the film. Watch it here:

Seeing the clip, fans showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Earlier also, the first trailer received good responses from the viewers. The first trailer gave a glimpse of the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant. It also featured how King Dushyant forgets his wife. Samantha nailed her role throughout the trailer while Dev Mohan looked convincing as the King. Watch the first trailer here:

Shaakuntalam is written and directed by Gunasekhar. The movie is produced by Neelima Guna under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks. It revolves around the internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, the king of the Puru dynasty, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan respectively. The movie also features a huge cast including Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla, playing the supporting roles.

The production of Shaakuntalam, according to reports, began in February 2021 and ended in August 2021 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The majority of the film’s shooting took place in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City, Ananthagiri Hills and Gandipet Lake. The film has been made on a budget of Rs 80 crore and its team is currently busy with promotional events and interviews. Shaakuntalam is all set to hit the theatres on April 14.

After this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the upcoming Telugu-language romantic comedy film Kushi. The movie is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and backed by Mythri Movie Makers. The film will also star Vijay Deverakonda and is scheduled to be released on September 1.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here