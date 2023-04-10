Second Video Song From Shine Tom Chacko And Ahaana Krishna's Adi Released

Malayalam film Adi, starring Shine Tom Chacko and Ahaana Krishna, is set to release on April 14. The second video song from the film has now been made available by the makers. Popular Malayalam actor Harisree Ashokan sings the song Kokkarako, written by Anwar Ali and composed by Govind Vasantha. The movie has been directed by Prasobh Vijayan, who earlier directed Lilli and Anweshanam.

The film is anticipated to be a family entertainer and has been bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films. Along with Tom Chacko and Ahaana, the movie also features prominent performances from Bindhu Jayan, Dhruvan, Bitto Davis, Jibin V Joseph and Sreekanth Dasan. Ratheesh Ravi has written the screenplay for Adi, and Anwar Ali and Sharfu have written the lyrics of the songs.

Earlier, the film treated the fans with its first single called Thone Mohangal. Govind Vasanth composed the music, and he and Haniya Nafeesa lent their voice to the song. Both Ahaana and Tom Chacko have excellent chemistry in the video song, which is currently trending on social media.

Sharing their opinions on the song, one of the users commented, “Couldn’t take my eyes off Ahaana Krishna. She has proven that she belongs to the movie industry." Another one wrote, “Beautiful songs just loved their chemistry." “Ahaana it’s so nice to see you on screen. Nice song that humming part, melting! Waiting for the movie," commented a third user.

In 2014, Ahaana Krishna made her screen debut in the Rajeev Ravi-directed movie Njan Steve Lopez in which she played the lead role. Ahaana last appeared in the YouTube-distributed web series Me, Myself and I. On the other hand, Shine Tom Chacko is currently working on projects like VK Prakash’s Live, Aaraam Thirukalpana and Velleppam.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here