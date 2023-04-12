Shaakuntalam Screening: This Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Opens To Mixed Response

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to have her fingers crossed, as she gears up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. Fans are also waiting with bated breath to watch the epic romance drama unfold before their eyes on the big screens. Ahead of the film’s release on April 14, Shaakuntalam’s producer Dil Raju took a bold move, arranging a special screening of the Gunasekhar directorial in Hyderabad on April 10. The special premiere at some of Hyderabad’s movie theatres was released in 3D, much to the excitement of a few selected fans, who were lucky to catch the film.

According to reports, audiences who watched the special screening of Shaakuntalam had mostly positive things to say about the Samantha-starrer. Cinephiles lauded Samantha for her compelling performance in the film, which kept them hooked from beginning to end. Some were even impressed by the endearing on-screen chemistry between Samantha and her co-star Dev Mohan, who is playing the character of King Dushyant in the film.

Cine buffs have claimed that the sequence in the film where Shaakuntalam can be seen suffering from the pain of separation from Dushyant, while she was pregnant, is the highlight of the movie. As per the general public’s review, Shaakuntalam’s hardships have struck a chord with the masses quite seamlessly. Movie enthusiasts also heaped praises on the flawless 3D visual effects and amazing graphics in the movie.

Shaakuntalam also marks Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha debut film as a child artist. Sources claim the masses were super-enthralled to watch little Arha on-screen for the first time. They were impressed by her unabashed performance in front of the camera. So far, Shaakuntalam has received mixed responses, with many asserting that the second half of the film is better as compared to the first half.

According to a report by OTT Play, Dil Raju cited the reason for his decision of releasing Shaakuntalm before its official premiere date. He revealed that he wanted to follow in the footsteps of Hollywood films. “Once a Hollywood studio completes the production of a movie, they won’t worry about financial matters. They have special screenings before its full release. Even before releasing in America, Hollywood films are screened in India. I’m trying to implement that pattern," shared Dil Raju.

Shaakuntalam also stars Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Kabir Bedi, Jisshu Sengupta and Madhoo in important roles.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here