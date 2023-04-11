Shah Rukh Khan To Vivek Oberoi, Celebs With Business Ventures in Dubai

Dubai, the most popular city in the United Arab Emirates, has a craze among people. Apart from being a tourist destination, it has now also become a business hub. In recent times, many celebrities have been going to Dubai to do business. The city’s beauty and luxurious lifestyle attract almost everyone. Celebrities are no exception to this. Dubai fascinates a lot of prominent Bollywood actors. In recent years, its tourism industry has experienced tremendous growth. Due to this, the industries in Dubai have also increased. That’s why many celebrities have chosen to invest money in various projects in Dubai to become successful entrepreneurs.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Vivek Oberoi, many actors have invested in ventures like real estate, hotel business, sports, and acting. Interestingly, Dubai also offers tax incentives that are beneficial for businesses. Let’s take a look at celebs who have business in Dubai.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: Shah Rukh Khan is as successful an actor as he is as a businessman. He and his wife Gauri Khan invest in various businesses. In Dubai, the duo have invested in the real estate and housing industry. The work of this project with an investment of about 66 billion dollars is currently underway.

Vivek Oberoi: Vivek Oberoi mainly works in Hindi cinema, but has also done films in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. He is also a successful businessman. According to reports, Vivek is investing money in a partnership in the real estate sector in Dubai. Currently, eight major projects are underway. He is planning to open about 5 showrooms of Lab Grown Diamond in the future.

Asha Bhosle: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle runs a luxury restaurant in Dubai.

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt: Sanjay Dutt and his wife Manyata Dutt also engage in business in Dubai.

Preeti Jhangiani: Mohabbatein fame actress Preeti Jhangiani runs a sports academy in Dubai.

Rakhi Sawant: Dancer-actress Rakhi Sawant has started an acting school in Dubai.

