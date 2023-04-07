Shah Rukh Khan Tops 2023 TIME100 Reader Poll; Know Others On The List

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has topped Time Magazine’s 2023 TIME100 reader poll, leaving the likes of Lionel Messi behind. In the poll, the magazine’s readers vote for the people they believe deserve a spot on TIME’s annual list of the most impactful people. According to a report in Times, more than 12 lakh people voted in this poll and Shah Rukh Khan received 4 per cent of the total votes. This comes even as King Khan is riding high on the success of his film Pathaan, which has earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

The second spot went to the later 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained in September 2022 by Iran’s police for not wearing an Islamic headscarf hijab. She had died in police custody. Mahsa also received the Times 2022 Hero of The Year Award. Health workers have got the third place in the list with 2 per cent votes. Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle remained fourth on the poll. 38-year-old Prince Harry dominated news headlines in January after the release of his memoir Spare.

Footballer Lionel Andrés Messi remained in fifth position with 1.8 per cent votes. He took Argentina to World Cup glory in an epic final against France last year in Qatar. Other renowned personalities who were on the poll included Oscar winner actress Michelle Yeoh and former tennis player Serena Williams. Apart from them, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were also on this list.

Michelle Yeoh won the best actress award for a leading role in the film Everything Everywhere All At Once. The 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams was in news for her last professional tournament at the 2022 US Open. However, promoting her investment company Serena Ventures at a conference in San Francisco, Serena said that her chances of a return to the court were very high.

Meta’s Chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth has revealed in an interview with Nikkei Asia that Mark Zuckerberg is working on artificial intelligence technology. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva became president of Brazil on January 1, 2023.

