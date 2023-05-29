Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Share A Kiss, Got ‘Very Physical’ At Taylor Swift’s Concert: Report

Ex-lovers Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello have rekindled their romance and are not shying away from all the PDA. The lovebirds recently attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in New Jersey and were reportedly spotted kissing each other during their date night.

Apparently the duo had a ‘very physical’ date night. Not just a kiss, but according to a report in Page 6, an eyewitness spilled that Shawn and Camila appeared to be ‘very physical’ during Taylor’s show at MetLife Stadium. The eyewitness also added, “At one point during the show, Shawn was sitting on a chair and Camila was in front of him, leaning on him.He had his arms around her at another point and was spotted kissing her on the shoulder.”

Camila and Shawn were reportedly, ‘some of the first celeb guests to arrive in the VIP area’ of the venue. The insider also added that people in the audience looked at the couple and even hooted and cheered for them.

Recently, Shawn and Camila also had dinner together at he former’s apartment in New York. The paparazzi captured them as they entered the apartment. Later that night, Camila was reportedly spotted leaving the apartment alone. While neither of them have confirmed their relationship officially, but their public appearances speak volumes about their love.

It was back in April 14, 2023, when the Señorita singers were spotted together on day one of Coachella in Southern California, a year and a half after their break up. Not just that, the duo were also seen sharing a steamy kiss.

Camila and Shawn had begun dating back in 2019. The announcement came out days after Shawn and Camila shared lovey-dovey pictures from that year’s Halloween. In 2021 November, they released a joint statement which read, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️ We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ - Camila and Shawn.”

Shawn and Camila continued to remain friends post their break up. In fact, in March 2022, Shawn released the breakup single “When You’re Gone," and allowed his ex to listen to the track in advance. He later told E! News, “Camila heard this song months ago, so we have a really honest relationship. I would never really put a song out about her before she would hear it.”