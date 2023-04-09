Sheezan Khan’s FIR Quashing Plea In Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case To Be Heard On April 11

Sheezan Khan has been all over the news after he was arrested in Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case. The actor was granted bail on March 4 after two months of imprisonment. And now the reports are coming in that actor’s petition for quashing the FIR against him has been listed for April 11, 2023. His lawyer Shailendra Mishra has also confirmed the same.

Addressing the media, Sheezan Khan’s lawyer, Shailendra Mishra, said that he feels confident about his preparation. He said, “Yes, the matter is listed for Tuesday. I am confident about my preparation. If the matter is heard and argued upon, the FIR shall be quashed against my client, Sheezan. I am reiterating that truth shall prevail." For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the sets of her show, Ali Baba- Dastaan E Kabul on December 24, 2022.

It is worth mentioning here that after coming out of jail, Sheezan shared a special video with Tunisha Sharma on Instagram, in which he wrote a poem. The video features the beautiful time he spent with the late actress.

After coming out the jail, Sheezan said, “I understand the real meaning of freedom today because I can feel it. I’m really happy to be back with my family and had tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters.”

Notably, the late actress’s mother Vanita Sharma had filed a case against Sheezan under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. She accused Sheezan of allegedly abetting the suicide of her daughter. She also made allegations that Sheezan was cheating on her daughter which led her to take this step. Both Sheezan and Tunisha were playing the lead role in the show Ali Baba- Dastaan E Kabul. Post the incident, Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama have replaced them in the show.

