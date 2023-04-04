Shehnaaz Gill's Pics With Bharti Singh's Son Are Cutest of All, Fans Call Her 'Golla Ki Massi'

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrated their son Laksha aka Golla’s first birthday on Monday, April 3. The couple hosted an intimate party for their friends which was also attended by Shehnaaz Gill. After the bash, the Punjabi heartthrob took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of adorable pictures with the birthday boy, Golla.

In the photos, Shehnaaz and Golla can be seen sitting on a couch as the latter plays with a spoon. The actress holds Golla in her arms as she also poses for the camera. In the caption, Shehnaaz simply sent birthday wishes to Golla and dropped a series of red heart emojis.

Soon after the pictures were shared online, fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on Golla and his ‘massi’. “Shehnaaz Gill and Gola have separate Fanbase," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “East or West Golle Ki Shehnaaz Massi is Best". One of the users also called them ‘cuties’.

Earlier on Monday, Shehnaaz Gill was also snapped by the paparazzi as she was leaving from Golla’s birthday bash. She sported a black top and paired it with blue jeans.

Shehnaaz Gill often drops pictures with Golla on social media. The actress also met Bharti’s son in Dubai last year when they attended an award show. Later, she also shared a video with the little munchkin in which she was seen giving him hugs and kisses. Watch it here:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. It will hit theatres on Eid this year. Besides this, Shehnaaz has also been running her own chat show titled ‘Desi Vibes’. The recent episode of the show was graced by Sara Ali Khan.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here