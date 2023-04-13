Shivoham Song From Mani Ratman's Ponniyin Selvan 2 Is Out; Watch Here

After the huge success of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, viewers have been eagerly waiting for its sequel. Now Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set for its release and is currently making headlines all over social media. Meanwhile, the makers surprised the viewers and unveiled the lyrical song titled Shivoham on Thursday. The song is currently going viral and garnering everyone’s attention.

The track showcases groovy visuals and beats. Shivoham stars actor Rahman and Makarand Deshpande in grimy, dark visuals and moody vocals. The song also portrays historical and cultural significance showcasing India’s rich culture and heritage. The lyrics for the song are penned by Venky while the music is composed by A R Rahman. The song is based on Adi Shankara’s Nirvana Shatakam. Apart from AR Rahman, vocalists including Sathyaprakash, Dr Narayanan, Sreekanth Hariharan, Nivas, Aravind Srinivas, Shenbagaraj, and TS Ayyappan have also lent their voices to this outstanding melody.

Take a look at the song:

Within a few hours, the Shivoham track garnered 451,972 views on YouTube. Fans also shared their feedback in the comment box. One of the users commented, “Goosebumps overloaded. Just can’t wait to witness the Golden Era in theatre." Another one wrote, “No words only goosebumps. Just close your eyes and listen to it." " AR Rahman is not just a word, it’s emotion for millions of people across the world," commented a third user.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki’s novel of the same name. Both parts have been directed by Mani Ratnam. The first part opened in theatres in September last year, and the second part will hit the theatres on April 28. The film includes a huge star cast including Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Prakash Raj, Rahman, Jayaram and Karthi, among many others.

The script for Ponniyin Selvan 2 is penned by Mani Ratnam, along with Jeyamohan and Kumaravel, and the film is backed jointly by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. According to reports, Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be the first South Indian film to be released in both 4DX and IMAX formats. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is expected to be one of the biggest Tamil films in recent times. It is also speculated to cross the gross collection record of the first instalment.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here