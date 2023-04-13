Shivoham Song From Ponniyin Selvan 2 Is Based On Adi Shankaracharya's 'Nirvana Shatakam'

Fans are already losing their calm with all the updates coming about Ponniyin Selvan 2. Now, here’s the newest song from Ponniyin Selvan 2, which centres on Madhuranthakan, also known as Uttama Chola. Madhurantakan is raised to be a devout follower of Shiva, but his desire for power ultimately overrides this training, forcing him to contend with Adityakarikalan (Vikram) for the crown. Shivoham, which is based on Adi Shankaracharya’s Nirvana Shatakam, in a sense, contradicts Madhurantakan’s desire for power.

Shivoham is about uniting with Shiva’s ulterior consciousness and transcending the physical and material realms.

About eight singers, including Sathyaprakash, Dr Narayanan, Sreekanth Hariharan, Nivas, Aravind Srinivas, Shenbagaraj and TS Ayyappan, lent their voices to the AR Rahman composition of Shivoham. The song, which has a 1.26-minute runtime, might play during Madhuranthakan’s rebellion when he recruits the support of all Shaivites and Agoris in the film.

Recently, the much-awaited teaser of the film was also released. The public reacted thunderously to the trailer, which featured some intense drama scenes. PS2 carries on the story from the first film and gives viewers a taste of the majestic Chola Empire, featuring spectacular and stunning battle representations. The audience was left hanging at the end of the previous instalment, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (PS-I), when Arulmozhivarman disappeared into the water after being hit by a storm.

The sequel to the franchise, Ponniyin Selvan 2, will be released on April 28. The remainder of the tale of the Cholas’ battle with both internal and external forces will be covered in the movie. It will also explain Oomai Rani’s identity and the reason for her resemblance to Nandini.

Film traders claim that Ponniyin Selvan 1 has already made more money than the two portions’ combined budget. However, because of the latter’s expectations, it is expected that the second part may surpass the first part’s collection. Based on the works of Kalki Krishnamoorthy, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan franchise features Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai and others in pivotal parts.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here