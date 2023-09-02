Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Inspirational Journey of a Star Who Will Never Be Forgotten

SIDHARTH SHUKLA 2ND DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Sidharth Shukla, one of the prominent names in the Hindi entertainment world left for his heavenly abode on September 2, 2021. According to reports, he suffered a heart attack. During his short yet impactful life, Sidharth made sure to leave no stone unturned to entertain his fans with his acting chops, humble personality, and infectious charisma.

From starting his career as a model to his debut in films, Sidharth Shukla’s rise to stardom is nothing less than a dream come true. On the late actor’s death anniversary, let’s have a look at his inspiring journey in showbiz.

Sidharth Shukla started taking part in modelling competitions during his college days.

In 2004, he participated in the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest alongside television actor Abhinav Shukla. Although Sidharth could not win the show, he emerged as the runner-up of the beauty pageant.

But, luck favoured the actor the following year in 2005 when he bagged the World’s Best Model award in Turkey on December 9. According to reports, Sidharth was just 17 when he represented India globally. He was the first Indian to win the coveted award.

Sidharth Shukla was bestowed with multiple television offers after his exceptional feat of defeating 40 contestants at the World’s Best Model show. That’s when he decided to make his debut in the entertainment industry. Sidharth started his career in the much-acclaimed Hindi soap opera Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.

But, he rose to fame for his role as Shiv in the widely-watched serial Balika Vadhu. After his acting prowess in the show, which was telecasted for a considerable period of time, Sidharth shifted his attention towards films.

Sidharth Shukla’s first break into films came with director Shashank Khaitan’s romantic comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He acted alongside the lead pair of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, even bagging two awards— the Stardust Award for Breakthrough Performance – Male and the Stardust Award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Romance for his performance.

After winning the adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and hosting India’s Got Talent, Sidharth Shukla participated in Bigg Boss 13. It was from Bigg Boss that he started making a place in the hearts of fans who were floored by his gentleness and chivalry.

His equation with fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill was loved by viewers, who also started addressing them as ‘SidNaaz’. His simple nature and soft-spoken attitude earned him several votes from his admirers, with Sidharth winning Bigg Boss 13.

Till today, admirers of Sidharth Shukla find reasons to keep him alive in their memories by unearthing the actor’s past statements, images, and videos from his participation in movies and reality shows. Even his rumoured relationship with Shehnaaz Gill, and his equation with his mother, and sisters have often been the topic of discussion.