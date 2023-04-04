Sidharth Shukla Fans Pen Emotional Notes, Share Throwback Pics To Mark 7 Years of His KKK Win

Sidharth Shukla fans are celebrating 7 years of the late actor’s Khatron Ke Khiladi victory. On Tuesday, several of his fans took to Twitter and penned down emotional notes remembering the later actor. They also shared throwback pictures and videos from KKK 7’s grand finale. While Sidharth had won season seven of Rohit Shetty’s show, Sana Saeed and Mukti Mohan were the first and the second runner-ups respectively.

While one of the fans called Sidharth the ‘most deserving’ Khatron Ke Khiladi winner of all time, another user explained that his victory was for all those who ‘believe in themselves’. “To Be Honest Being a Sidharth Shukla Fan ive not watched a single Ep of KKK 7 due to some circumstances. Today As We all Are remembering Him for Kkk7. I’m planning to watch and it’s a Very special day for us. Love you Sidharth Bhai Miss you," one of the fans wrote. Check out some of the Tweets here:

To Be Honest Being a Sidharth Shukla Fan ive not watched a single Ep of KKK 7due to some circumstancesToday As We all Are remembering Him for Kkk7I’m planning to watch and it’s a Very special day for us.Love you Sidharth Bhai Miss you7Yrs Of KKK7 Winner Sidharth pic.twitter.com/c5tH7Pyb5V — ♚ ♚ (@JOENiSiN) April 3, 2023

“TERA BAAP AAYA"…The Happiness On His Face Have My All Heart.. The Most Deserving Winner In The History Of KKK..♥️Congratulations @sidharth_shukla.. Love You So Much Meri Jaan..❤️ 7Yrs Of KKK7 Winner Sidharth#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/BAsY2eoLF0 — ||✨||ˢˢˢ (@ThisIsMehakk) April 3, 2023

Sidharth’s win on KKK is a victory for all those who believe in themselves and never give up on their dreams! Congratulations! @sidharth_shukla ❤️#SidharthShukla7Yrs Of KKK Winner Sidharth pic.twitter.com/eZtMEWczHV— ｕᛕ (@sukhsahota30) April 3, 2023

The only winner of KKK who is still trending 7 years after winning the trophy @sidharth_shukla7Yrs Of KKK7 Winner Sidharth #SidharthShukla #Sidhearts pic.twitter.com/KzbYCZAcLX — Ruby Sidheart (@sidheart_only) April 3, 2023

In February this year, Sidharth Shukla fans also celebrated 3 years of his historic Bigg Boss 13 victory.

Sidharth Shukla passed away in the wee hours of September 2, 2021, in Mumbai.

