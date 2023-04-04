CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsIPL Live ScoreDC vs GTRam Navami Violence
Home » entertainment » Television » Sidharth Shukla Fans Pen Emotional Notes, Share Throwback Pics To Mark 7 Years of His KKK Win
1-MIN READ

Sidharth Shukla Fans Pen Emotional Notes, Share Throwback Pics To Mark 7 Years of His KKK Win

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 10:40 IST

Mumbai, India

Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

In February this year, Sidharth Shukla fans also celebrated 3 years of his historic Bigg Boss 13 victory.

Sidharth Shukla fans are celebrating 7 years of the late actor’s Khatron Ke Khiladi victory. On Tuesday, several of his fans took to Twitter and penned down emotional notes remembering the later actor. They also shared throwback pictures and videos from KKK 7’s grand finale. While Sidharth had won season seven of Rohit Shetty’s show, Sana Saeed and Mukti Mohan were the first and the second runner-ups respectively.

While one of the fans called Sidharth the ‘most deserving’ Khatron Ke Khiladi winner of all time, another user explained that his victory was for all those who ‘believe in themselves’. “To Be Honest Being a Sidharth Shukla Fan ive not watched a single Ep of KKK 7 due to some circumstances. Today As We all Are remembering Him for Kkk7. I’m planning to watch and it’s a Very special day for us. Love you Sidharth Bhai Miss you," one of the fans wrote. Check out some of the Tweets here:

RELATED NEWS

In February this year, Sidharth Shukla fans also celebrated 3 years of his historic Bigg Boss 13 victory.

Sidharth Shukla passed away in the wee hours of September 2, 2021, in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. khatron ke khiladi
  2. sidharth shukla
  3. TV
first published:April 04, 2023, 10:30 IST
last updated:April 04, 2023, 10:40 IST