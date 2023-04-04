Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu Gets Candid About His Relationship With Father Kumar Sanu

Jaan Kumar Sanu, the youngest son of the renowned singer Kumar Sanu, has achieved success in showbiz on his own, through perseverance and hard work. The singer has made a name for himself as an artist since his time on Bigg Boss 14 (Hindi). Jaan has just launched his new song Sutta with National Award-winning music composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee. In an interview with an English daily recently, he talked about his relationship with his father Kumar Sanu.

When asked whether Kumar Sanu supports him in making his career in the music industry, he responded by saying “not really”. He said if Kumar Sanu would have supported him, he would have become one of the greatest figures in the business. Jaan has made no complaints regarding this and said that he has trust in God. He shared that his relationship with Kumar Sanu is good but has a serious tone. He called his mother his “whole world”.

Jaan Kumar Sanu was six months old when his mother Rita Bhattacharya and Kumar Sanu divorced. He grew up without his father. Since his appearance on Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu has maintained that Kumar Sanu has never assisted him professionally. Kumar Sanu has frequently stated that he will speak for Jaan with directors like Mukesh Bhatt and Ramesh Taurani. In an interview in 2021, Jaan stated that his father was never a part of his life. He added, “I have no idea why he never supported or promoted me as a singer."

Jaan is receiving decent reviews for his song Sutta. In a conversation with E-Times, he said he didn’t anticipate it to be this good and he had something distinct from what he normally does. He responded: “The attempt was pretty daring for me because I mostly stick to the romantic and classical stuff. I wanted to experiment and expand my variety as an artist. I think it went well.”

Jaan Kumar Sanu expressed gratitude to the popular reality show Bigg Boss. He said that nobody knew him until Bigg Boss happened. He said, “After Bigg Boss, I was on the map. People got to know that there’s someone called Jaan and he is a singer. They started loving me and accepted my talent”.

