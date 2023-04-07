'So Proud Of My Peddanna': SS Rajamouli On MM Keeravani's Padma Shri Award

RRR director SS Rajamouli posted a photo with music composer MM Keeravani on social media, congratulating him on the Padma Shri Award, the fourth-highest civilian honour in the country. He wrote in the photo’s caption, “So proud of my Peddanna." Since they are cousins, SS Rajamouli refers to MM Keeravani as his older brother. A photo of Keeravani posing while wearing his Padma batch on his shirt was posted by the RRR director.

Keeravani was presented with the Padma Shri on Wednesday in New Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu. The award recipients also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also attended the presentation ceremony.

So proud of my Peddanna…!!!🤗 pic.twitter.com/H3k07KsnmZ— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 6, 2023

Following the announcement that MM Keeravani had received the Padma Award, SS Rajamouli took to social media to express his intense excitement. He wrote, “Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long overdue. But, as you say, the universe has a strange way of rewarding one’s efforts. If I can talk back to the universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu (Please give us a gap. Let us enjoy one award and then go for the next).”

Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long over due. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts. If I can talk back to universe, I would sayKonchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/JSNnivpRNq — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 26, 2023

Ram Gopal Varma’s hugely successful 1991 film Kshana Kshanam introduced MM Keeravani, making him a well-known music director. Over 220 of his films, in various Indian languages, are his compositions. He has written music for Hindi movies like Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Sur The Melody of Life, Zakhm, Saaya, Jism, Criminal, Special 26, Rog, and Paheli in addition to Telugu songs. In addition, he has received a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, eleven Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards, and the National Award.

After RRR, SS Rajamouli revealed his next project with Mahesh Babu. The film is still in the early stages of script development, production, etc. But according to the director, his movie will be an action adventure that travels the world.

