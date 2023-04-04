Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: Miles Morales Is Out To Write His Own Story

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer is finally out and it promises an emotional but action-packed ride. As the teasers had previously revealed, Miles Morales will be meeting more than just one Spider-Man in his exploration of the multi-verse. However, not everyone is going to be friendly. The newly-released trailer opens with Gwen Stacy offering Miles a way out of his boring world.

They travel through the multiverse and Gwen introduces him to the elite group which comprises the best Spider-people. Fascinated at first, Miles slowly learns that he has to choose between saving one person and saving the collapsing universes. But he believes he can do both. This puts him in a difficult spot and gets on the wrong side of the elite group. Will he be able to prove his point? We’ll only find out on June 2, 2023.

Watch the trailer below:

Besides giving us a glimpse of the film, the trailer also featured nods to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch). The trailer also features the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar. The trailer also leaves fans in splits by giving a nod to the viral Spider-Man meme.

Speaking about the film, Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI), India, said, “Spider-Man is the most loved super-hero in India, and any Spider-Man film is indeed a true and bonafide pan-India phenomenon. The last Spider-Man film, ‘No Way Home, further spiralled the fandom of Spider-Man by leaps and bounds. With the growing consumption of content across regions and languages, we wanted every household in India to experience their favourite superhero in their own language. We are proud to be releasing ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in 10 languages. India loves Spider-Man, and this one is more special for us with the introduction of many Indian elements, including the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar. We are sure that audiences across our country will shower their love on this film."

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on 2nd June 2023. Only in Cinemas.

