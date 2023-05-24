Sriimurali Returns To Bagheera Sets After Knee Injury, Performs Action Sequence Again

Kannada actor Sriimurali recently underwent anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery in his left knee. He was injured while shooting for an action sequence in his upcoming film Bagheera. As per reports, Sriimurali’s ligament on his left knee was torn. Sriimurali, who was on rest for three months, has now fully recovered from the injury. He is now returned to the sets of Bagheera. Not just that, but the 41-year-old has also completed shooting for the stalled action scene. Reportedly, stunt master Chetan D’Souza supervised the action sequence. It was exclusively filmed in Bangalore’s Rockline Studios.

Sources claim that Bagheera’s next filming destination will be in Mysuru. Some of the other scenes will be shot at the famous Race Course Road, situated in the location. Bankrolled by Homable Films, Bagheera is currently in the production stage. It was expected that the film would mark its premiere in the theatres sometime in 2023. But, the latest buzz is that Sriimurali’s injury might delay Bagheera’s release.

According to OTT Play, Bagheera has completed 60 percent of the shooting process. Sources claim that the makers are leaving no stone unturned to wrap up the filming schedule at the earliest. Besides Sriimurali, Bagheera also stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead. The film marks her first collaboration with Sriimurali and Hombale Films. The film is helmed by Dr Suri, known for the 2012 romance-comedy Lucky, headlined by Yash. KGF director Prashanth Neel has penned the script of Bagheera.

While AJ Shetty has been assigned the role of the Director of Photography in Bagheera, B Ajaneesh has crooned the music in the film. If speculations are to be believed, Sriimurali will essay the character of a police officer in the Dr Suri directorial. Further details of the plot are currently under wraps.

Sriimurali was last seen in the film Madhagaja, directed by S Mahesh Kumar. The action-romance received mixed reviews from the masses. The film revolves around the story of a cop who ventures into the world of an underworld don, compromising own security. Madhagaja also starred Ashika Ranganath, Jagapathi abu, and Chikkanna in important roles.